Harlem Globetrotter visits Woodbrook Elementary School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Woodbrook Elementary School got a special visit from a Harlem Globetrotter Thursday.
"Iit was crazy, I didn't even know who he was at first, but then I saw what he was wearing and I was like he has got to be a famous basketball player because I recognized the colors that he was wearing." Student Madeline Redick-Smith said.
Long before Zeus McClurkin Became a Harlem Globetrotter he was cut from every basketball team he tried out for between seventh and tenth grade.
"When I was a kid a lot of people told me I was too nice and I smile too much." McClurkin said.
After being on the globetrotters for almost a decade, McClurkin is one of the most decorated players.
What is most important to him is making a big impact off the court in the communities he gets to visit.
“The Harlem Globetrotters have been all over the world, for the last 94 years we’ve gained this moniker being ambassadors of good will, so yeah we’re great basketball players on the court but what we do off the court makes a bigger impact for these kids.” McClurkin said
Basketball is one of Madeline Redick-Smith’s favorite sports to play.
McClurkin got the chance to teach her a trick or two and some valuable life lessons.
"Basically like, don't change who you are just because someone says to do it." Redick-Smith said.
McClurkin’s visit comes after the school received an anonymous donation to cover the cost of entirely new basketball equipment.
Teacher Lynda Lutz says between a visit from a Harlem Globetrotter and brand new basketballs, she can’t think of a better time to help her students get passionate about the sport.
"The most of what we do is teach them how to be life long learners of themselves and teach them how to be better community citizens. And for him to come in and do that and show that he uses basketball as a way to do that was pretty powerful for our kids." Teacher Lynda Lutz said.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing a new show to John Paul Jones Arena March 12.
