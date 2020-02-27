Florence Avenue bridge construction underway, set to re-open by June 1

By Tara Todd | February 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 8:42 PM

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s Florence Avenue bridge is expected to be completed by June 1. City staff says it’s on schedule and on budget.

The $2.3 million bridge replacement project started in the fall, after a two-year delay. City leaders say design and funding take time and there’s the added challenge of building over a railroad.

When it's finished, the people of Waynesboro will once again have another way to get from Downtown to Hopeman Parkway.

