Florence Avenue bridge construction underway, set to re-open by June 1

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s Florence Avenue bridge is expected to be completed by June 1. City staff says it’s on schedule and on budget.
The $2.3 million bridge replacement project started in the fall, after a two-year delay. City leaders say design and funding take time and there’s the added challenge of building over a railroad.
When it's finished, the people of Waynesboro will once again have another way to get from Downtown to Hopeman Parkway.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.