Charlottesvills: Scam impersonating city’s utility billing office now includes email

The caller may ask for personal information, may request an email address, or may direct the resident to make a cash payment at a 7-Eleven or Walmart. Further, they may follow-up with an email message which has the City's logo and appears to come from Customer Service. Anyone receiving a suspicions phone call (or email) should hang up and contact the City at (434) 970-3211 to verify if we were trying to get in touch with you.