Charlottesvills: Scam impersonating city’s utility billing office now includes email

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is warning folks about a scam where a caller claims to be with the city's Utility Billing Office and asks for immediate payment of a gas bill.
The caller may ask for personal information, an email address, or may direct you to make a cash payment at a 7-Eleven or Walmart.
Anyone receiving a suspicions phone call or email should contact the city at (434) 970-3211 to verify information.
The Utility Billing Office never asks for credit card or banking information.
If you believe you are a victim of a scam, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at the nonemergency number (434) 977-9041.
02/27/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville is alerting the community to a continuing scam in which a caller identifies himself as a representative of the City's Utility Billing Office and asks for immediate payment of a gas bill and threatens to disconnect service.
The caller may ask for personal information, may request an email address, or may direct the resident to make a cash payment at a 7-Eleven or Walmart. Further, they may follow-up with an email message which has the City's logo and appears to come from Customer Service. Anyone receiving a suspicions phone call (or email) should hang up and contact the City at (434) 970-3211 to verify if we were trying to get in touch with you.
If the Utility Billing Office is contacting you:
- We will introduce ourselves by “name/City of Charlottesville Utility Billing Office” and then provide your account information to you for positive verification.
- We will inform you specifically of what the call is in regards to; not an open-ended or nonspecific request.
- We never ask for credit card information or any banking information.
- Outside of delinquent accounts, we do not contact you about making a payment. For delinquent accounts, we refer you to making payments via our third party payment vendor’s automated telephone number.
If you are unsure of whether or not the person you are communicating with is a utility billing representative from the City, do not give out your personal information, hang up, and call (434) 970-3211 to verify if we were trying to get in touch with you.
If you believe you have become a victim of a scam, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at the non-emergency number by calling (434) 977-9041.
