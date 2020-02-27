Cavaliers rally to beat Hokies 56-53 in Blacksburg

Mamadi Diakite scored a game-high 19 points, and Kihei Clark hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 2.1 second left, as the Cavaliers rallied to win 56-53 at Virginia Tech.

Mamadi Diakite dunks at Virginia Tech (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:25 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team scored eight of the final 10 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer by Kihei Clark with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Cavaliers rallied to beat Virginia Tech 56-53 in Blacksburg on Wednesday night.

UVa led the Hokies 26-11 at halftime, but the Tech rallied to take a 51-48 lead with 3:31 to play.

Mamadi Diakite finished with a game-high 19 points, after outscoring Virginia Tech 13-11 in the first half.

Braxton Key had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Clark had 10 points and six assists.

Virginia (20-7, 12-5 #ACC) will be back in action on Saturday against #7 Duke at John Paul Jones Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for six o’clock.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.