Boar’s Head Resort hosts annual Economic Forecast Breakfast

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association held its annual Economic Forecast Breakfast at Boar’s Head Resort Thursday, February 27.
National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Robert Dietz was a guest speaker at Thursday’s event. He discussed several topics affecting the industry, including low mortgage and unemployment rates, labor shortages, and the coronavirus.
Dietz says even though population growth in the northeast and mid-Atlantic region has slowed down, demand for housing in Charlottesville and the surrounding region continue to grow.
"This continues to be an area where you have population growth, obviously benefiting from the location of a large university, so you do have growing demand for single family housing," Dietz said.
He went on to say this is the first time in record that unemployment and interest on mortgage rates are both below 4 percent which makes for a bullish market.
