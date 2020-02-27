The big chill

Colder Today, gradual warming trend

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | February 27, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:48 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and rain has moved out, and sunshine and a colder than normal air mass is moving in. High pressure building in will control our weather over the next few days. Gusty wind will make temperatures feel even colder. By Sunday a warm up is expected, and that is expected to last into much of next week. Our chances for scattered showers will increase next week as well. Hold on to your hat !

Today: Mostly sunny and windy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, and breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

