The big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and rain has moved out, and sunshine and a colder than normal air mass is moving in. High pressure building in will control our weather over the next few days. Gusty wind will make temperatures feel even colder. By Sunday a warm up is expected, and that is expected to last into much of next week. Our chances for scattered showers will increase next week as well. Hold on to your hat !
Today: Mostly sunny and windy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy, Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, and breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
