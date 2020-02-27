The big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and rain has moved out, and sunshine and a colder than normal air mass is moving in. High pressure building in will control our weather over the next few days. Gusty wind will make temperatures feel even colder. By Sunday a warm up is expected, and that is expected to last into much of next week. Our chances for scattered showers will increase next week as well. Hold on to your hat !