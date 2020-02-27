Arrest made following threat to Fluvanna County Publics Schools; schools to be open Thursday

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County Public Schools will be open Thursday after a direct threat forced all schools there to closed on Wednesday.
The school system says the person responsible for that threat has been arrested, thanks to the help of state and local law enforcement.
In a Facebook post made on Wednesday, the district thanked the sheriff’s office and state police. It goes on to thank students, staff and the community for their patience and understanding over the past couple of days.
Parents who had to keep their children home from school on Wednesday said the county made the right choice, and they would rather be safe than sorry.
Police have yet to release the identity of the person taken into custody.
