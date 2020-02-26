Virginia REAL ID start date approaches

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you do not have REAL ID yet, you will need to get one to replace your driver’s license by October 1 if you want to get on a plane.
A lot of people are procrastinating, and in Virginia, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging people to beat the rush. You can use an office or one of the DMV Connect set-ups that made its way to Pantops on Tuesday, February 25.
The physical difference between the standard license and REAL ID is the star in the upper right corner. If you have a passport, or another federally accepted identification already, you may not need to get the updated ID.
Russell Love, the DMV coordinator of Greater Harrisonburg, says he is encouraging people to make the switch for convenience’s sake.
“Its better to have that REAL ID just in case, and it makes it easy if you have to fly across the country. Tomorrow, your boss says, ‘Can you go to California tomorrow for a conference?’ and you don’t have your passport," said Love.
The REAL ID has a one time $10 fee, on top of any other fee for a license or identification card.
Below is a full list of federally accepted ID, that can be used instead of REAL ID.
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
- U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation Worker Identification Credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
