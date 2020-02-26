Virginia baseball rallies to beat William & Mary 8-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the 5th inning to come-from-behind and beat William & Mary 8-5 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Senior Logan Michaels gave the Wahoos the lead with a two-run home run, and Christian Hlinka added a solo shot one batter latter.
Junior reliever Andrew Abbott earned the victory after striking out a career-high eight batters in 3.1 innings of work.
UVa (6-3) will be back in action on Friday against Dartmouth at Disharoon Park.
