Virginia baseball rallies to beat William & Mary 8-5

Logan Michaels and Christian Hlinka each hit home runs, as the UVa baseball team rallied to beat William & Mary 8-5.

Logan Michaels celebrates the first home run of his Cavalier career (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | February 26, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:22 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the 5th inning to come-from-behind and beat William & Mary 8-5 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Senior Logan Michaels gave the Wahoos the lead with a two-run home run, and Christian Hlinka added a solo shot one batter latter.

Junior reliever Andrew Abbott earned the victory after striking out a career-high eight batters in 3.1 innings of work.

UVa (6-3) will be back in action on Friday against Dartmouth at Disharoon Park.

