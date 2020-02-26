UVA hosts talk on keeping political conversations civil

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The political unrest surrounding the upcoming presidential election is forcing a conversation with top scholars at the University of Virginia.
A Grounds on the Go seminar Wednesday, February 26, focused on making difficult conversations a bit more civil.
Meg Heubeck with the UVA Center for Politics led Wednesday’s talk examining the current state of political discourse and what people can do to improve it. Heubeck showed how to identify fake news and “internet trolls,” which she says are skills for civil discourse.
She also has advice if you get into an uncomfortable political conversation: "I think it's really important here in Charlottesville, where we've had a lot of turmoil and unrest, for us to come together. Start at the very beginning, rebuild our relationships, and really work on ways to move forward in terms of solving our issues," Heubeck said.
Grounds on the Go is dedicated to showcasing the university’s most prominent scholars to speak with the Charlottesville community about relevant issues in the area.
