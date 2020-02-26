“Unity in the Community event to be held in Waynesboro on Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Coming up on Saturday, Waynesboro is hosting its first ‘Unity in the Community’ and everyone is invited. The city is partnering with the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP for the event.
There’ll be government agencies and over 20 nonprofits giving people a chance to learn about existing resources that can empower the community. With the hope of building stronger neighborhoods.
"Bringing community. Bringing residents together. Bringing city officials together. Bringing our City Council together, bringing our providers throughout the community,” Waynesboro Councilwoman Elzena Anderson said.
"Together block by block across the city folks can meet with this their neighbors, form block clubs, become engaged. That's how you build a better community,” Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short said.
There’ll be free food, music, and activities for the kids. ‘Unity in the Community’ is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosenwald Community Center.
