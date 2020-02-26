Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we track an approaching cold front. Under a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, however, gusty wind may accompany the fronts passage. Clearing skies, colder temperatures and windy conditions will be with us throughout the day Thursday. The colder air mass will stick around through the start of the Weekend. Temperatures will start to warm by the second half of the Weekend into early next week. Keep an eye to the sky !