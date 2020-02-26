Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we track an approaching cold front. Under a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, however, gusty wind may accompany the fronts passage. Clearing skies, colder temperatures and windy conditions will be with us throughout the day Thursday. The colder air mass will stick around through the start of the Weekend. Temperatures will start to warm by the second half of the Weekend into early next week. Keep an eye to the sky !
Rest of the day: Mostly cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder, High low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers and fog, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, winder and colder, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
