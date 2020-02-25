Still Mild Wednesday. Some late Showers/Storm. Colder Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another mild day ahead for Wednesday, along with some late afternoon showers and possibly a few storms. Sharply colder and windy into the late week.
Variably cloudy and some fog developing tonight into Wednesday morning. Still mild Wednesday with clouds and some sun. A stronger cold front will approach and move across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. During the late afternoon and evening, 6 PM - 9 PM, a line of heavier showers and possible storms will sweep eastward. Some gusty winds and perhaps some isolated damaging wind will be possible. A low end risk for severe weather is highlighted for late Wednesday. Overall rain amounts, generally under a half inch.
Windy and colder for the late week. Thursday wind gusts of 20 to over 30 mph look likely, with highs in the 40s. It will remain dry, but cold for several days taking us into the upcoming weekend.
Tonight: Variable clouds, areas of fog, patchy drizzle possible. Lows low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Late showers possible storms and breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and colder. Highs 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs near 60.
