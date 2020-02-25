Still Mild Wednesday. Some late Showers/Storm. Colder Late Week

Variably cloudy and some fog developing tonight into Wednesday morning. Still mild Wednesday with clouds and some sun. A stronger cold front will approach and move across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. During the late afternoon and evening, 6 PM - 9 PM, a line of heavier showers and possible storms will sweep eastward. Some gusty winds and perhaps some isolated damaging wind will be possible. A low end risk for severe weather is highlighted for late Wednesday. Overall rain amounts, generally under a half inch.