Staunton police seeking input from the public

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Police Department is inviting the public to weigh in on its ability to meet accreditation standards.
SPD has been accredited since 1985, and once again a team of assessors will examine all aspects of the department to see if it is successfully meeting more than 400 standards.
The team wants to hear from the community.
"If there are things that people think that they would like to see happen, that would be an appropriate time to mention those. Of course, we're always open to comments from citizens at any time of the year, not necessarily once every four years," SPD Sgt. Katherine Shifflett said.
Folks can offer their input in City Hall’s Council Chambers starting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9.
02/25/2020 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will arrive March 9, 2020 to examine all aspects of the Staunton Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, J.E. Williams, Chief of Police announced today. Verification by the team that the Staunton Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of–the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation - a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, he said.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, March 9, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm. The session will be conducted in the City Council Chambers located at Staunton City Hall, 116 West Beverley Street.
If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, one may do so by telephone. The public may call (540) 332-3911 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Staunton Police Department. Local contact is Captain L.A. Miller, 332-3845.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Staunton Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainsville, Virginia 20155.
The Staunton Police Department has to comply with all mandatory and 80 percent of other than mandatory standards in order to gain accredited status, Chief Williams said. The Accreditation Manager for the Staunton Police Department is Captain L.A. Miller. Assessors will review written materials; interview individuals; and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed. The assessors are: Captain Michael Pheil of the LaGrange, GA Police Department and Captain Phillip Dunn of the Alcoa, TN Police Department.
Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status, Captain Miller stated. Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must be reviewed annually to ensure continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainsville, Virginia 20155 or call (703) 352-4225.
