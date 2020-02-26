Staunton police seeking input from the public

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, one may do so by telephone. The public may call (540) 332-3911 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Staunton Police Department. Local contact is Captain L.A. Miller, 332-3845.