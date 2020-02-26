No. 8 UVa men’s lax tops High Point 18-15 at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Michael Kraus scored five goals, and the 8th ranked Virginia men’s lacrosse team beat High Point 18-15 at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night.
Payton Cormier tallied four goals for the 'Hoos, while Matt Moore added five assists.
Longstick midfielder Jared Conners scored back-to-back goals during a 9-1 run by Virginia, and the senior now has 16 goals in his career.
Kraus has at least one point in all 53 career games he has played.
The senior has 128 goals in his career, and he passed Steele Stanwick (126) for No. 7 all-time at UVa.
The Cavaliers (3-1) will be back in action at home against Air Force on Sunday at one o’clock.
