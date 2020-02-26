Mardi Paws event hosted at Decipher Brewing in Charlottesville

. (Source: WVIR)
By Kasey Hott | February 25, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Humans weren’t the only ones getting in on Tuesday's Mardi Gras fun.

On Tuesday, Decipher Brewing in Charlottesville played host to a Mardi Paws event.

Autumn Trails Veterinary Center teamed up with local, veteran-owned businesses to help raise money for the Charlottesville chapter of Team RWB. It's a nonprofit working to connect veterans to their communities, through physical and social activity.

Tuesday’s fundraiser featured a pet photo booth and plenty of Mardi Gras swag.

