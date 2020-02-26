IHOP and UVA Children’s Hospital team up for bigger cause on National Pancake Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Breakfast lovers were in for a treat from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as IHOP gave away free short stacks on Tuesday.
However, the sweetest thing about Free Pancake Day at IHOP is not the maple syrup.
Guests were encouraged to make a donation toward Children's Miracle Network Hospitals which includes UVA Children's Hospital.
Those with the IHOP in Albemarle County hope that funds raised on National Pancake Day can contribute to saving young lives.
