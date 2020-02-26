Gusty Showers/Storm Tonight. Windy and Colder Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A line of heavier showers and possible storms tonight. General time frame from west to east 7 PM - 10 PM. Winds will increase as this line sweeps through. Some damaging wind gusts possible.
WIND ADVISORY in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains from Midnight - 10 AM Thursday.
A stronger cold front will approach and move across the region tonight into early Thursday. A line of heavier showers and possible storms will sweep eastward. Some gusty winds and perhaps some isolated damaging wind will be possible. A low end risk for severe weather is highlighted for early tonight. Overall rain amounts, generally under a half inch.
Windy and colder for the late week. Thursday wind gusts of 20 to over 30 mph look likely, with highs in the 40s. It will remain dry, but cold for several days taking us into the upcoming weekend.
Tonight: Showers/storm early, Isolated severe storm possible. Clearing, windy, colder. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and colder. Highs upper 30s to 40s. Wind Chills 20s and 30s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Few flurries or shower PM, Evening possible. Highs low to mid 40s. Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 20s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, showers. Highs mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers, warm. Highs mid 60s.
