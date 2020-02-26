General Assembly working to extend early voting period in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Super Tuesday is less than a week away and early voting is in full swing. To vote early in the Commonwealth, voters have to do one thing now they will not have to do in November.
Right now, any Virginian looking to vote early needs to provide one of the state mandated excuses as to why. Those excuses include reasons like: I am a college student away from my voting precinct or I have business outside my county/city on election day, but starting this November that requirement will go away.
The General Assembly is also working to allow for an extended period of early voting without an excuse. "That would expand that from seven days or eight days before the election. All the way out to 45 days before the election," Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate passed a House bill that would extend the voting period. However, they passed it with an amendment, which sends it back to the House for further deliberation.
