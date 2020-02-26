Fluvanna County Public Schools closed on Wednesday due to threat

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After a day with extra patrols at all schools, Fluvanna County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 26 after a direct threat.
In a Facebook post, Fluvanna County Public Schools says the safety and well being of students and staff are the top priority and that once whoever is responsible is identified, there will be immediate disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law.
Law enforcement was visible on Tuesday at all schools in Fluvanna County, after a vague threat on Monday night that threatened violence against one of the four county schools.
If you have any information, please contact local law enforcement at 434.589.8211.
