Fluvanna Co. closed Wednesday due to ‘direct threat’

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All Fluvanna County public schools are closed Wednesday, February 26, due to a “direct threat.”
Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) posted on its Facebook page shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, that it had received an alert about a threat to the schools.
FCPS says the safety and well-being of students and staff are the top priority.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office had announced Monday, February 24, that it was investigating a vague threat made to one of the four schools. It is unclear at this time if this earlier threat is related to the one FCPS mentioned in its Tuesday post.
Virginia State Police assisted with patrolling schools Tuesday.
If you have any information about these threats, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.
02/26/2020 Post from Fluvanna County Public Schools:
Good evening FLUCO families . . .
FCPS received an alert this evening that involved a direct threat to our schools.
Based on this information we will be closed on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020.
Additional information will be shared as appropriate as we investigate this matter with local and state law enforcement.
Be advised that the safety and well being of our students and staff are our top priority, therefore, once we identify the person or persons responsible, we will take immediate disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact local law enforcement at 434.589.8211.
