CATEC hosts first International Night to highlight trades in the area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC, hosted its first-ever International Night. It’s part of a month-long celebration of career and technical education.
The staff at the school say it’s important to celebrate diverse learning and access to equal learning opportunities the school offers. This night was a way to share that with the community.
International Night featured different groups and organizations around Charlottesville - including live performance art, music and food. People took a tour throughout the school and had the chance to sign up for volunteer opportunities. Some of the cosmetology students also took the time to give free manicures. The director, Stephanie Carter, says this is all about setting students up for success in the career field.
“Not only reducing barriers in education, but after education helping our students and adult students reduce barriers to find jobs within the job market, utilizing our business partnership and the job and career opportunities we have at CATEC,” Stephanie Carter, CATEC director said.
Staff want to make this an annual event. They’re also encouraging anyone interested in pursuing a career in the trades to reach out to them.
