AM drizzle & fog, pm showers & storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning drizzle and fog will lift later this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. We are tracking a cold front that will bring more showers , wind, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder this evening. As skies clear late Tonight northerly wind will usher much cold conditions for the late week into the start of the weekend. There are signs of another warm up Sunday into early next week, along with a chance for a few showers, Keep an eye to the sky !