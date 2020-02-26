AM drizzle & fog, pm showers & storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning drizzle and fog will lift later this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. We are tracking a cold front that will bring more showers , wind, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder this evening. As skies clear late Tonight northerly wind will usher much cold conditions for the late week into the start of the weekend. There are signs of another warm up Sunday into early next week, along with a chance for a few showers, Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with late showers and storms, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and fog, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and colder, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 24s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and milder: around 50...Low: around 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: Low 60d...Low: upper 40s
