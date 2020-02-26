Albemarle County Board of Supervisors host Budget Work Session

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors looked at how it should spend millions of dollars throughout the county.
Board members and county staff met for the first 2020-2021 Budget Work Session on Tuesday.
The biggest line items are operating expenses and the school budget. Other items include community programming and salaries.
"$451 million proposed budget. It's a lot of money, a lot of responsibility, so we have to go through it. The thing I'm most excited about is though is Albemarle County is such a well-managed county, I mean we have dedicated employees at every level making sure we're spending our money the right way,” Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price said.
The county will hold three more work sessions before steps are taken to finalize the budget.
