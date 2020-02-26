Albemarle Co. church offering ashes to go

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County church is trying to accommodate the busy lives of its parishioners on this Ash Wednesday.
Peace Lutheran Church did Ashes To Go early Wednesday, February 26. People could drive right up to the church, and receive blessings without getting out of their cars.
Pastor Kim Triplett says this is not only more convenient, but it also make for a more personal experience.
"It’s nice for it to be individual, because you are turning away from things that would keep you away from God," Triplett.
The church is still hosting its regular Ash Wednesday services.
