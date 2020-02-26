ACPS searching for person wanted by U.S. Marshals Service

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Marshals Service is looking for an Albemarle County man.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, February 26, that Miguel Angel Fernandez is wanted for violating his conditions of federal supervised release.
Fernandez was originally convicted of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm in 2017.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to use USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or USMS Tips.
02/26/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Miguel Angel Fernandez is currently wanted by the United States Marshals Service for violating his conditions of federal supervised release. He was originally convicted of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm in 2017.
The United States Marshals Service is requesting information regarding Fernandez’s current whereabouts.
Fernandez is 5’5” and 165 lbs.
Tips can be forwarded to USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or USMS Tips.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.