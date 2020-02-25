Unsettled mid-week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of clouds for the rest of the day. Despite the clouds a southerly flow should warm temperatures to above normal levels. Areas of drizzle and fog are possible Tonight. Wednesday will start dry however, and approaching cold front will increase rain chances and cause a few rumbles of thunder later in the day. Skies are expected to clear Thursday, along with steady wind and colder temperatures. It will be a chilly Weekend, but conditions should begin to warm early next week. Have a great and safe day !