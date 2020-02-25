Staunton police searching for suspect in reported armed robbery

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a residence hall on the Mary Baldwin University campus.
According to the Staunton Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, a man with a handgun walked into a student’s room in Woodson Residence Hall while a woman was there.
Police say the man took a safe with an undisclosed amount of money inside and fled the scene.
No suspect description has been provided by police, and the department says they are not releasing any other details at this time as investigation is underway.
An alert sent out to Mary Baldwin students from the university, though, described the suspect as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, last seen wearing black pants and a gray hoodie, with an Adidas drawstring on his back.
No injuries were reported from the robbery.
Police say there is no threat to the general public, and their criminal investigations unit is actively investigating.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
Article courtesy WHSV
