A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers are quickly moving through our area this morning. Conditions will start to dry by later this morning into the afternoon. As skies become mostly cloudy, temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another round of rain is expected, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front temperatures will drop to below normal levels. The colder than normal conditions will last through the Weekend, however, a warming trend is expected to begin early next week. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Showers ending, becoming mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Partly sunny and milder, High mid 50s...Low: low 40s
