A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers are quickly moving through our area this morning. Conditions will start to dry by later this morning into the afternoon. As skies become mostly cloudy, temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another round of rain is expected, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front temperatures will drop to below normal levels. The colder than normal conditions will last through the Weekend, however, a warming trend is expected to begin early next week. Keep an eye to the sky !