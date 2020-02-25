Several Charlottesville spots offering Mardi Gras-themed treats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A handful of restaurants and bars in Charlottesville are whipping up Cajun dishes and bringing the excitement of New Orleans closer to home.
It is not just those on Bourbon Street that are kicking it into high gear for Mardi Gras. Beer Run, Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and other businesses around Charlottesville have been preparing for weeks in advance.
Great Harvest says it made over 300 king cakes in the past few days to keep up with the Fat Tuesday demand.
Three Notch’d mixied up its menu to feature gumbo, po-boys, and bourbon bread pudding.
"We're just trying to keep it fun and keep the menu fresh and constantly changing, and hopefully attracting new people," Patrick Carroll with Three Notch’d said.
Three Notch’d and Great Harvest both say if their special Mardi Gras treats are popular enough, then they may keep them on the menu longer.
