RSWA board members get an update on Albemarle County recycling

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Leaders of the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority (RSWA) are making sure new board members are up to date with the organization’s recycling practices.
Phil McKalips, the director of solid waste, updated two new board members, City Manager Tarron Richardson and City Councilor Lloyd Snook. McKalips addressed questions about where the county's recyclables go, as well as what they are used for.
“Over the last few years about whether things are getting recycled and we want to be very emphatic and say that to the best of our knowledge and we do investigate it, are materials being recycled and yes they are,” McKalips said.
McKalips also addressed the state of recycling on the national and global scale. He said the RSWA is responding to those conditions by combining certain recyclables and offering more programs, such as recycling used cooking oil.
