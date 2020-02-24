Periods of Rain and Mild through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild through the mid-week, along with some periods of rain. Sharply colder and windy into the late week.
Some rain developing late tonight into early Tuesday, along with some areas of fog. Much of Tuesday is dry, but mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A stronger cold front will approach and move across the region later Wednesday into early Thursday. While Wednesday looks to start dry, and still mild, later in the day and night some heavier showers, perhaps a thunderstorm and some gusty winds. Behind this front, temperatures will tumble and winds will increase, as colder air returns for the late week into the start of the weekend.
Tonight: Rain developing, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with early showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Late showers and breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and colder. Highs 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s.
