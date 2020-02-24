Periods of Rain and Mild through Mid-Week

Some rain developing late tonight into early Tuesday, along with some areas of fog. Much of Tuesday is dry, but mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A stronger cold front will approach and move across the region later Wednesday into early Thursday. While Wednesday looks to start dry, and still mild, later in the day and night some heavier showers, perhaps a thunderstorm and some gusty winds. Behind this front, temperatures will tumble and winds will increase, as colder air returns for the late week into the start of the weekend.