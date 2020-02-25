Mapping C'ville project plans event to teach people about racially restricting deeds.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Mapping C’ville project is encouraging people to learn more about “racial covenants” in property deeds.
Racial covenants were rules that used to forbid land from being sold to some minorities.
Wednesday, February 26, Jordy Yager with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will be teaching people how to review some of the more than 300,000 property deeds in the city’s history.
Yager says those covenants have a lasting impact.
“When we get into how we live, where we live, why we live, where we live, we actually begin to see that a lot of that is structurally, racist in its origins, and that it has been manipulated by individuals, and as a result, systems that have not been done away with that are largely still among us.” he said.
Everyone who reviews one deed will get a free drink from Decipher Brewery. The person who reviews the most deeds will get all of their drinks for the evening for free. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the brewery, which is located on Broadway Street.
