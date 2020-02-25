Fluvanna County Public Schools threat follow up

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement was very visible on Tuesday at all schools in Fluvanna County. This comes after a tip on an alleged threat, but there are questions about just how credible the information is.
The school system received word of the threat through an anonymous reporting app on Monday night. Officials with the Sheriff’s office say that it can make it hard to verify.
Investigators would not share too many details about the threat and say that it’s vague and threatened violence against one of the four Fluvanna County Public Schools.
State Police were on scene at the high school throughout Tuesday. The tip was made using the divisions Quick Tip hotline.
Investigators are urging the person who submitted it to come forward with more information.
“We prefer that they call us directly so we can get more detail.” Captain David Wells with the Fluvanna County Sheriffs Office said “The anonymous hotline and tip links are great on the internet but people just tend to put in very brief sentences which really doesn’t give us the information we need to do a proper threat assessment.”
Extra patrols will be placed at Fluvanna County Public Schools for the rest of the week. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
02/25/2020 Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office:
On the evening of February 24, 2020, the Fluvanna County Public Schools received an anonymous message of an unsubstantiated threat via the school system’s QuickTip instant alert link. The tipster reported they overheard an unknown person talking about committing an act of violence at the school.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Fluvanna County Public Schools to attempt to locate the person who made this statement. We urge the tipster to come forward and talk with their parents, a member of school staff, or a law enforcement officer. Accurate and honest information is critical for threat assessments.
While we are working through assessing this threat, the Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police will be conducting enhanced patrols of the schools to help ensure student and staff safety.
