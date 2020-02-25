“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” book signing, discussion held at Gordon Avenue Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was like taking a step back in history on Monday at the Gordon Avenue Library in Charlottesville.
More than three dozen people came to hear Floyd Clown, Sr. He is part of the family trying to keep the story alive of Crazy Horse, an Indian leader who fought for Native Americans against the U.S. government as white American settlers encroached on their land.
The Clown family is related by blood to Crazy Horse through his half-sister. On Monday, he shared stories from a book called Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy.
“He was talking about making it for their children but I think it's also really important for everyone in the country to hear these stories that haven't been told before,” Camille Thompson, with the Gordon Avenue Library, said.
Author William Matson joined Clown at Monday’s event, which was their 314th appearance together as they travel across the United States and Europe.
