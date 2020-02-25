Charlottesville nonprofit needs more people to host families with sick children at UVA Medical Center

Charlottesville, VA -- The University of Virginia Health System wants people to open up their homes to pediatric families in need.
“LilyPads Housing" is looking for anyone who has extra room to become hosts. The nonprofit, “LilyPads,” hosted 52 pediatric patients and their families for over 100 nights in 2019. The group is dedicated to helping families save money when it comes to adding up medical bills.
“The average for Charlottesville based on hotels for, you know, weekday vs. weekend is about $120 a night so we've saved families about $19,000,” said Jennifer Koym, Lilypads Director.
If you are interested in becoming a host click here.