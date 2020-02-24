UVA women’s basketball tops rival Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech 86-76 in Commonwealth Clash in Blacksburg on Sunday.
“Extremely proud of our team," says head coach Tina Thompson. "I think this is probably the first game all season, maybe we had a couple others, where we started the game the way we wanted to but also finished the way we wanted to. Even when the other team made runs, we didn’t put our head down or anything like that. They continued to say, ‘We’re alright. We’re good.’”
Senior guard Dominique Toussaint scored a career high 29 points in the game against the Hokies.
“Honestly, it was just finding the balance between being a facilitator and a scorer," says Toussaint. "A lot of nights, I’ll get a lot of assists and other nights I’ll score a lot but not really facilitate to my teammates. I think tonight I just found that balance and I was really comfortable and confident in my offensive ability tonight.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby also has 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the year.
“I think we were just patient and we got the looks that we wanted to," says Willoughby. “We knew that Tech kind of struggles in the pick and roll offense, so coming off attacking, either getting the pull-up jumper or Nik had some great assists on that. Just being patient and getting the looks that we wanted and just executing really. Taking our time and being confident in knocking those down."
Aisha Sheppard scored 32 points for Virginia Tech, going 10-of-22 overall from the field and 8-of-15 from three-point range.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.