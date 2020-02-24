“Toddlers in Artland” event hosted at Fralin Museum of Art

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rooms filled with priceless, delicate, one-of-a-kind pieces of work. It’s the perfect place for a group of rambunctious toddlers to explore their artistic talents, right? Absolutely.
It’s not exactly what you’d expect to find inside the Fralin Museum of Art. Toddlers in Artland, a chance for two to four-year-olds and their adult companions to find their inner creative souls.
“I wouldn’t really think ‘oh, I’m going to take my kids to a museum’,” Shannon Williamson, of Charlottesville, said. “It wouldn’t be the first thing on my list as a stay at home mom in Charlottesville.”
Of course, there’s a method to the madness. Read a couple of books, look at some art, and then enjoy an art-making experience all together while dad or grandma makes sure to get it all on camera.
“The idea is that exposure to art early and often helps children develop both visual skills and just comfort and confidence in the museum space” Aimee Hunt, the associate academic curator for the Fralin Museum of Art, said.
On this day, the theme was dance. Storytime leading to time with a sculpture of dancers. “It’s important that it be fun. They’re not going to want to do it if it’s not fun and the learning happens along the way,” Hunt explained.
“So it’s just unique that they’re invited into a museum space and they can just get used to knowing that it’s for them as well, that making art is for them as well,” said Williams, who brought her two boys with her for the unusual opportunity.
It’s never too early to get started and who knows where some of these future creators may wind up.
“That’s the most rewarding part, to see kids have the opportunity to grow and develop over time,” said Hunt.
