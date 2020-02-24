Seasonal, then turning milder

Late week chills

By David Rogers | February 24, 2020 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:39 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will welcome you back to work and school Today. An isolated shower may develop later Today, but because of the overcast skies temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. An approaching warm front will boost temperatures into the sixties and also increase our shower chances Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through Wednesday bringing a better chance for showers Wednesday. Mother Nature gives us the cold shoulder later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: low 40s,,,Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

