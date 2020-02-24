Seasonal, then turning milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will welcome you back to work and school Today. An isolated shower may develop later Today, but because of the overcast skies temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. An approaching warm front will boost temperatures into the sixties and also increase our shower chances Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through Wednesday bringing a better chance for showers Wednesday. Mother Nature gives us the cold shoulder later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !