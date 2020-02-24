Seasonal, then turning milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy skies will welcome you back to work and school Today. An isolated shower may develop later Today, but because of the overcast skies temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. An approaching warm front will boost temperatures into the sixties and also increase our shower chances Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through Wednesday bringing a better chance for showers Wednesday. Mother Nature gives us the cold shoulder later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with early showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: low 40s,,,Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
