No. 2 Virginia men’s lacrosse falls to Princeton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 2 Virginia lost 16-12 to Princeton on Saturday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.
“We played really fast. That’s the way the game is meant to be played,” says head coach Lars Tiffany. “I love how quickly Princeton moves in transition on offense and how quickly they got the ball off up the ground."
The Cavaliers drop to 2-1 on the season and as the Tiger improve to 3-0. The loss snapped UVA’s 10-game winning streak.
“We certainly have to learn what happened today from out opponent. Seeing that pace. I think it caught us off guard a little bit. Give credit to their players and the coaching staff. That’s what I think we’re starting to realize. Princeton is not a one man team,” says Tiffany.
Attackman Michael Kraus and Matt More both had two goals and two assists. Ian Laviano had three goals for Virginia and one assist.
Goalie Alex Rhode made 14 saves in the game against Princeton. Jared Connors had seven ground balls.
“Some positives are that we went up against a team that was hungrier than we were. I think we had a bunch of good opportunities, but I think they made it known they wanted it more than we did. I think coming out of that I think we have to change how we practice and change how we prepare,” says Connors.
Virginia’s next game is against High Point on Tuesday at Klockner Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.