Monticello celebrates 100th year of Garden Club of Virginia with tree planting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The view of the gardens at Monticello now includes a few new trees.
The Charlottesville Garden Club, Rivanna Garden Club, and Albemarle Garden Club each donated a Sugar maple tree to be planted Monday, February 24. The planting is in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Garden Club of Virginia. That group has deep roots at Monticello.
“These are people that are associated with the Garden Club and have worked with Monticello since the 1930′s and 1940′s. They helped restore the flower gardens at Monticello, did a lot of work to promote us over the years. We have a garden week of Virginia all across the state, and Monticello is one of the featured locations.” Curator of plants at Monticello Peggy Cornett said.
A special tour of the garden followed Monday’s event.
