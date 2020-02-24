Madison Co. softball team welcomes new field

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Softball players from Madison County High School (MCHS) now have a new place to play.
A new softball field at Hoover Ridge Park was made possible thanks to donations and support from the community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the field Monday, February 24.
For the first time in Madison softball history, the girls will have a new press box, locker room, and bathrooms.
The project was started two years ago, and had been delayed due to weather.
"I think it means a lot to the team that the community thinks that much of us to do this for us and update our field, and I know that all of the players are very excited," MCHS senior Hannah Johnson said.
Players say they hope the new field inspires more people in the community to come out to watch games. They also hope it gets younger girls excited about the future of softball in Madison County.
