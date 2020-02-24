Jury trial delayed for Ruckersville man

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The trial against a Ruckersville man accused of committing dozens of crimes against children is being delayed for several months.
A three-day jury trial for 38-year-old David Emerson Totten was set to get underway in Greene Circuit Court Monday, February 24. However, the trial is now continued until June 9.
Totten is facing a total of 31 charges in this case, including multiple counts of sodomy, sexual battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The Greene County Sheriff’s announced back in February 2019 that Totten had been arrested, and that the investigation involved several children.
The Daily Progress reported that Totten was a baseball coach for the Greene County Youth Center, and also was a youth sports umpire in the surrounding area.
Greene Circuit Court is currently scheduled to take up 10 counts of sodomy against Totten on March 20. He is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.