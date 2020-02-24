‘Hoos clinch series against Bucknell 3-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia clinched its four-game series against Bucknell with a 12-3 victory in the series finale at Disharoon Park on Sunday.
“I like where we’re at and with a long home stand we get a chance to catch fire if we play good consistent baseball,” says head coach of Virginia Brian O’Connor.
The 'Hoos improve to 5-3 overall. The Cavaliers posted double-digit runs on the scoreboard for the third-straight game.
“We have some young first years in that lineup and that shows at times the inconsistency of it, but I think out guys are playing with a lot of spirit. What were capable in doing on that mound we still need to move some things around," says O’Connor.
Zack Gelof, Brendan Rivoli, and Logan Michaels each had two hits and combined for six of the team’s nine base knocks.
“It’s a huge confidence boost and I know were better than what we played this weekend. Going forward we need to get better at some things. I think that will all come together and we look forward to the game on Tuesday,” says Rivoli.
Virginia plays William and Mary on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
