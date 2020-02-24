Greene County looks to respond after recreational survey results

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is looking into potentially providing more recreational opportunities and facilities for the community.
The county issued an online survey in fall 2019, asking residents what they would like to see in terms of additional recreational services. A majority of the responses came from people living in Ruckersville, who said the county’s services are “inadequate.”
The Board of Supervisors is looking into the past plans for a recreational center that was first proposed more than a decade ago. The county is working on its budget for fiscal year 2021, but it’s still undecided whether or not this kind of request can be accommodated.
“It’s part of the master plan for the park and it has to compete with and fit in alongside other needs and demands of the local government and the community,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said. “So it's a matter of trying to make the resources meet the needs.”
Taylor emphasized the county’s understanding that creating more recreational options would provide numerous benefits for residents; however, he said it’s also a matter of balancing this request with the county’s other priorities.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.