Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of clouds for the rest of the day. A warm front will track north and a few isolated showers are possible. There will be a better chance for showers Tonight. As temperatures warm to above normal levels Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances will become more numerous.Later this week into the first weekend of March a much colder air mass will settle into our area, but there are signs of another warm up early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with early showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s
Friday: partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.