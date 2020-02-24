CAT bus route changes taking away some public parking spots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A temporary bus route is causing Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) to take away a few street-side parking spots.
Due to a closure on Water Street, CAT opened a temporary transfer station opened along East Market Street Monday, February 24. Buses will still run on normal schedules, but they will use several two-hour parking spots to pick up passengers for the next two weeks.
CAT representatives say they do expect some congestion in the area around rush hour, but that putting the temporary transfer station here is still the most convenient option for everyone.
"We looked at a lot of different alternatives, but we decided that this was the least impactful on our schedule. So we could've used other routing, but that would've delayed our passengers, and obviously a bus system station is important. So we looked at this as the most viable option for an alternative location," CAT Assistant Director Juwhan Lee said.
Lee adds that this measure will work as a practice run for when bus routes will have to change due to work slated to be done on the Belmont Bridge.
