Mild with some rain soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold overnight as clouds increase with a southerly breeze. It will be a dry start to Monday. A storm system developing to our west will give us a few sprinkles or a passing shower later in the afternoon and evening.
Widespread rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. A drying trend later Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. Expect some more rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be milder than average through mid week. Between a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain projected from Monday evening through Wednesday night.
A cold front will sweep east Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will provide colder temperatures and a blustery wind Thursday. Will need to watch a fast moving clipper-type system later Friday into Friday night for a possible rain/snow shower.
Cold through the start of March.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and chilly overnight. Not as cold as recent nights though. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Dry through the morning. Some sprinkles or a passing shower possible later in the day and evening. High temperatures in the 50s.
Monday night: Widespread rain with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain moves away by late morning. Drier in the afternoon with some sun breaking out. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Highs in the 50s. Rain exits Wednesday night. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. Can’t rule out a rain/snow shower into Friday night. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 20s.
Sunday, March 1st: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.