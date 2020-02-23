Feeling like spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Very dry air and a clear sky allowed for a quick drop in temperature this morning. That also means a nice rebound this Sunday afternoon. Many areas will reach 60 degrees today.
Not as cold tonight as some clouds arrive ahead of our next storm system. That low pressure area is taking shape over the Southwest U.S. Much of Monday looks dry until the late afternoon or early evening.
A better chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Another better shower chance Wednesday. Temperatures will be above average Monday through Wednesday. About a half inch of rain is projected at this time on average over the region from Monday PM through Wednesday night.
Once a cold front moves to our east Thursday, it will turn colder late week and weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55 to 60 degrees. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s. Light south breeze.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower later in the day and evening. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Monday night: Rain showers more likely. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers are most likely in the morning. A break in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Some more rain developing. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s as a cold front moves east. Blustery winds into Thursday.
Thursday through Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, colder and dry. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Overall colder than average and dry for at least the first couple days of March.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.