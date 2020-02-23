Cville Pride hosts event to provide a safe space for kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Members of the LGBTQ community met Sunday afternoon to provide a safe space for kids. Cville Pride hosted pride youth food and games at Firefly.
The event provided kids a safe place where they played cards and enjoyed light snacks. Cville Pride is an entirely volunteer run organization that, in addition to planning the annual Charlottesville pride festival, hosts monthly events for children in the area.
"Even though the latest poll I've seen says that upwards of 25% of kids in this generation identify as LGBTQ there's also statistics that show that bullying and name calling and harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity is really high," Cville Pride President Amy-Sarah Marshall says.
Cville Pride says anyone looking to volunteer or get involved with the organization can contact them via their website or social media.
